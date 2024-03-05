Porsche Design and AGON by AOC unveils the 49-inch PD49 with 240 Hz: Where supercar aesthetics race with gaming excellence

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 March 2024 – The pinnacle of gaming innovation meets the sophistication of supercar design. Porsche Design again collaborates with AGON by AOC, one of the world’s leading gaming monitor[1] and IT accessories brands, to present the Porsche Design AGON PRO PD49 – a marriage of award-winning aesthetics and technological prowess. It’s not just another gaming monitor; it’s a statement of luxury, performance, and design, crowned by the “iF Design Award” and the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023”. Powered by a state-of-the-art QD-OLED panel in 49″ (124.46 cm) size and 32:9 aspect ratio, the PD49 delivers esports-level performance for high-end competition: 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms GtG response time.