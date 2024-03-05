ViewQwest awarded ‘Network and Security Integration of the Year – Singapore’ at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024

Win is a testament to the success of the company’s SecureNet Enterprise solution in addressing uniquely Asian network and security needs
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 March 2024 – ViewQwest, a leading telecommunications and managed security services provider in the region, has been conferred the ‘Network and Security Integration of the Year – Singapore’ award at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024. The event, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, recognises exceptional accomplishments that drive progress and ignite transformative shifts to reshape the digital landscape within the telecommunications industry across Asia.