“Bonjour! Chine Soleil Hainan” international image exhibition and Hainan Tourism and Cultural Promotion Event Held in Paris, France
PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2024 – On the afternoon of 8th March, local time, ” “Bonjour! Chine Soleil Hainan” international image exhibition and Hainan Tourism and Cultural Promotion Event took place in Paris, France. Through a combination of picture and physical exhibitions, as well as videos of Hainan tourism and cultural highlights, it comprehensively showcased the essence of Hainan’s tourism and culture, as well as its innovative products, new business formats, and new images to the French public.