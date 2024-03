Landmark collaboration will include an industry-wide survey in partnership with AMEC, exploring attitudes towards the value and effectiveness of PR practices across agency and in-house.

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2024 – In a landmark collaboration that aims to redefine the value and effectiveness of public relations, PRovoke Media and the PR Council (PRC) have announced a new partnership focused on the upcoming North American Summit on 1 May.