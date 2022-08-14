Independence Day Celebrated With Full Patriotic Zeal At CBD House Punjab

LAHORE: Sunday, August 14, 2022, Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) enthralls the patriotic passion with Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day celebration at CBD House Punjab. The ceremony loaded with patriotic zeal was attended by Mr. Imran Amin-CEO LCBDDA, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua-COO LCBDDA, Directorate Heads, Management Officials, and the entire ancillary staff of LCBDDA.

The celebration began with flag hosting at CBD House Punjab, along with special prayers for the development and safety of the country, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony that enhanced the charm of the celebration. CBD Punjab family added to the celebration by recreating the iconic national song “Yeh Watan Tumhara Ha” as a tribute to our beloved homeland.

Mr. Imran Amin-CEO of LCBDDA while expressing his views said “as a nation, we have seen challenging times and have come together united as one nation to overcome them. During these moments of celebration and joy, please take a minute to remember how truly fortunate we are to be able to celebrate our freedom.LCBDDA feels immense pride that we have played a pivotal role in the journey of development by establishing Pakistan’s first business district. In a short span of time, CBD Punjab has ameliorated Pakistan’s image on the global economic map and is committed to striving for the development of Pakistan with full zeal and passion”. On the account of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the CBD family extends its wishes to our nation fellows on this auspicious occasion and prays that we see our flag waving with the true Pakistan spirit. Today CBD Punjab has reaffirmed its commitment for the development of the country. The future projects of the authority will be an epitome of excellence for the homeland which will surely enlist Pakistan in first-world countries.

