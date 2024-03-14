Inspection drive: PFA stops production of three food points

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of three food points over violations and imposed Rs269,000 cumulative fine on 16 eateries during the ongoing Sehri and Iftari Inspection campaign in the provincial metropolis.

PFA’s food safety teams inspected 32 food points in Gawalmandi, Nisbat Road and Shadman to ensure the provision of safe, hygienic, adulteration-free and standardized food for the people of Punjab during Ramadan.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said that on the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the provincial food regulatory body has been taking indiscriminate action against violators to ensure the availability of adulteration-free food.

He said that PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on three food points due to using rotten vegetables in the preparation of different food dishes and failing to meet the hygienic working environment.

Apart from that, food safety teams penalized 16 food business operators for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He further said that PFA served warning notices for improvement to 13 eateries besides discarding more than 40kg of rotten vegetables and expired food items.

He said that most of the people who come to Lahore for work from different areas of Punjab and Pakistan prefer to buy food items from Seher and Iftar points. To ensure the safety of the food being sold to the public during Ramadan, special food safety teams are conducting continuous checks in three shifts checking the food reaching the public during Ramadan in three shifts, he added.

