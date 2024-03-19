Siam Piwat reinforces its position as the No.1 global destination developer by expanding its global ecosystem to draw high-quality visitors and drive Thailand’s economy
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2024 – Siam Piwat – a leading real estate and retail developer and the owner and operator of world-renowned destinations – is bolstering its leadership in developing world-class destinations by further expanding its entire global ecosystem, with emphasis on quality tourists. The company is currently in negotiations with 16 leading airline partners to deliver the ultimate experience.