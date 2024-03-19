Siam Piwat reinforces its position as the No.1 global destination developer by expanding its global ecosystem to draw high-quality visitors and drive Thailand’s economy

Published: March 19, 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2024 – Siam Piwat – a leading real estate and retail developer and the owner and operator of world-renowned destinations – is bolstering its leadership in developing world-class destinations by further expanding its entire global ecosystem, with emphasis on quality tourists. The company is currently in negotiations with 16 leading airline partners to deliver the ultimate experience.


MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.