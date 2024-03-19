YADEA Pakistan, Bank Alfalah Unveil Partnership for Eco-Friendly Transportation Solutions

LAHORE: Yadea Pakistan, a global leader in electric bikes and Bank Alfalah have joined hands in a special partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate its customers with bike financing opportunities. This collaboration is set to make it easier for people to buy Yadea electric bikes and enjoy exclusive benefits. Alongside Muhammad Salman MD Yadea Pakistan, GM Consumer Finance at Bank Alfalah Mr. Muhammad Qasim were present in the ceremony.

Yadea Pakistan and Bank Alfalah will now offer financing options for all Yadea bike models, allowing customers to spread their payments over a period of up to 36 months. What’s even better is that for the first 6 months, customers won’t have to pay any extra money on the amount they borrowed. This 0% Markup offer is designed to provide a helping hand to buyers, making it more affordable to own a Yadea bike.

Speaking at the Occasion, Muhammad Salman – Managing DirectorYadea Pakistan said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards making sustainable mobility accessible to all. Our collaboration with Bank Alfalah underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that not only revolutionize transportation but also empower individuals to embrace a greener, more efficient future. Together, we’re paving the way for a brighter tomorrow, where electric mobility is not just a choice but a sustainable way of life.”

As an added value, Bank Alfalah customers who purchase a Yadea bike will receive exclusive benefits, including free check-up services for a whole year. Nonetheless, they can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their bike will be taken care of without any additional costs.

Both Yadea and Bank Alfalah are enthusiastic about this partnership and the positive impact it will have on customers. By combining their strengths, they aim to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable for people across Pakistan. Yadea, recognized as the number one electric bike manufacturer globally, is now available in all major cities across Pakistan. With a rapidly expanding network, Yadea is committed to bringing its innovative and eco-friendly electric bikes to even more locations in the near future.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION