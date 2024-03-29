Construction of Ghucharkoh Alternate Route to Kalash Valley Essential for Boosting Tourism

CHITRAL: The reconstruction of the Ghocharkoh road is considered crucial for enhancing tourism in the Kalash Valleys. Originating in 1963 to transport Deodar timber from the Kalash Valley to Chitral, the Ghocharkoh road, crafted by the forest department, meanders through the village of KushkanTek at the mountain’s base. This route is adorned with dense forests, sprawling fields, and exquisite tourist destinations. Although a newer road along the riverbank to the Kalash Valley has redirected most traffic, motorcyclists and tourists on foot continue to favor the scenic Ghocharkoh path for its trekking appeal. However, ongoing expansion and construction on the Kalash road, coupled with frequent blasting, often result in closures, causing traffic delays and inconveniencing travelers and tourists.

Major Retired Shahzada Sirajul Malik, a prominent social worker and tour operator in Chitral, alongside local resident Abdul Akbar, highlights the attractiveness of the Ghocharkoh route to both domestic and international tourists. They argue that the scenic beauty and vast fields make it a preferred choice over the main road.

Reopening the Ghochar mountain route could divert tourists from the conventional path, benefiting over two hundred residents of Kush Kan Tek village who currently struggle with access and transportation of essential goods.

Local authorities suggest that the Ghocharkoh road could be made passable within a week with minimal funding, offering an alternative route for tourists and aiding the 230 inhabitants of the area.

Moreover, the road’s restoration could also revive an irrigation stream from Sheikhananda to Ghochar village, established during President Ayub’s tenure, potentially irrigating thousands of acres of barren land. Starting from Ayun and descending into Sultanabad village in the Bomburit Valley, the Ghocharkoh route’s rehabilitation not only promises to spur tourism but also to alleviate poverty and unemployment in this underdeveloped region.

