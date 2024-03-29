Onic, Careem Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Digital Ecosystem in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Moving towards advancing Pakistan’s digital landscape, Onic, the emerging digital telecommunications brand, and Careem, the country’s premier ride-hailing service, have officially entered into a strategic alliance. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to cultivate a robust digital ecosystem for consumers across the nation.

The pivotal agreement was inked by Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head of Onic Pakistan, and Imran Saleem, General Manager of Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, marking the commencement of what promises to be a fruitful collaboration between the two entities. This alliance seeks to merge the expertise of Onic and Careem to pioneer innovative customer experiences.

During the ceremony, Hatem Bamatraf articulated Onic’s ambition to revolutionize Pakistan’s digital telecommunications scene. “Onic stands at the vanguard of the digital telco industry, embracing a ‘challenger mindset’ to transform the Pakistani market,” he remarked. Bamatraf further elucidated the essence of the Careem partnership, stating, “This collaboration is a cornerstone in our mission to harness technology for societal betterment. Together, we aim to broaden the digital horizons in Pakistan, providing a comprehensive platform to meet the lifestyle needs of our customers. Onic is evolving into a holistic solution provider, particularly through its innovative app designed for customer convenience and ease.”

Imran Saleem of Careem expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting, “We are eager to combine our efforts with Onic to pioneer innovation and redefine the digital lifestyle in Pakistan. This partnership aligns with our goal to simplify and enhance the lives of people while continuing to offer exceptional service experiences to our customers.”

This strategic partnership represents a landmark development for Onic as it seeks to expand its influence within the digital telecommunications sector. Together, Onic and Careem are dedicated to propelling technological progress that not only empowers communities but also revolutionizes the modes of connectivity and transportation in Pakistan, setting a new precedent for digital integration and customer service excellence.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION