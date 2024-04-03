Influential Brands Celebrates Pioneers in Brand Leadership, Workplace Excellence, And Visionary Leadership at The Prestigious Awards Gala in Singapore And Thailand

Published: April 3, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – Following the success of the CEO Summit and Award Ceremony held at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore on the 15th of March, Influential Brands® extended its reach to Thailand, hosting another grand event at the Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel on the 1st of April, 2024. The events served as a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the innovative leaders and businesses in ASIA with the participation of more than 300 influential personalities, including top executives and entrepreneurs.

