All of Hong Kong’s a stage for “Art March”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – Hong Kong was awash with colour and creativity during “Art March”, a month-long celebration of arts and culture.
More than a dozen major events, including Art Basel Hong Kong, the Asian debut of ComplexCon and the inaugural Hong Kong International Cultural Summit, as well as various open-air programmes transformed the cityscape into a colourful canvas.
