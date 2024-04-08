Celebrating K-Pop Fandom: Coca-Cola® Creations Drops Limited-Edition K-Wave Zero Sugar

Get ready to sip the latest beverage innovation from Coca-Cola™ & unlock exclusive experiences with J.Y. Park, Stray Kids, ITZY & NMIXX!
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2024 – Jump in! Coca-Cola® has introduced the newest addition to the Coca-Cola® Creations line-up, Coca-Cola® K-Wave Zero Sugar. Offering a limited-edition flavour and experiences, Coca-Cola® K-Wave Zero Sugar celebrates fans and their infinite devotion for K-Pop. First launched in South Korea in February and now launching across the region, the fans can look forward to a suite of music-focused digital and IRL experiences featuring some of the genre’s biggest stars.