Immense Into Alt-Pop Artist t024’s New Sensory Experience with “Cedarwood & Tangerine”
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA –Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2024 – t024, the pioneering Korean Alt-Pop duo celebrated for their groundbreaking creativity, unveils their latest single “Cedarwood & Tangerine,” an intoxicating blend of ephemeral, vivid, and elusive nostalgia. This mesmerizing release signifies a noteworthy milestone for t024 as they continue to push the frontiers of musical innovation.
Listen link: https://lnkfi.re/t024_CNT
Watch link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4bDTiWjzGQ