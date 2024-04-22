Toshiba Introduces HAORI: New Era of Aesthetic Air Conditioning
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2024 – The newly launched Toshiba HAORITM is revolutionising the aesthetics of residential air conditioning for Singapore homeowners. This new addition to Toshiba’s multi-split type air conditioning product line-up brings a fresh approach to air conditioning for homes which in addition can easily be customized. Toshiba is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come.