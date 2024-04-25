Prince Holding Group’s Chen Zhi Scholarship Clinches Silver Stevie for CSR Excellence at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2024 – Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia’s leading business groups, has clinched the Silver Stevie® Award for Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility at the 11th annual Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, a testament to its commitment through the pioneering Chen Zhi Scholarship Program. This prestigious international recognition celebrates the program’s significant impact on nurturing the next generation of leaders through extensive educational support and professional development opportunities in Cambodia.