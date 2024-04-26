Forward Fashion’s Artelli Presents: Nobuyoshi Araki’s “Paradise” Starting from April 27th, at K11 MUSEA

A Hong Kong and Macau Collaborative Tribute to Four Decades of Iconic Photography
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited (“Forward Fashion Group” or the “Group”; Hong Kong stock code: 2528), a creative integrated group with three synergistic business segments – fashion, art, and lifestyle, is pleased to announce that Artelli, the Group’s pioneering multi-dimensional art space presents “Paradise” by renowned Japanese photography master Nobuyoshi Araki as the co-organizer and curator. The grand opening took place today (26 April) at K11 MUSEA CEMENT. In celebration of Nobuyoshi Araki’s upcoming 84th birthday in May this year, the dual-city collaboration will present over 200 classic works, paying tribute to him in various ways.