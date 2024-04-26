Winner of Hong Kong’s Flagship Global Elevator Pitch Competition Crowned
Circular economy battery startup tozero GmbH walks away with the title of overall champion of the EPiC 2024
- tozero GmbH crowned as EPiC 2024 champion claiming the top cash prize of US$90,000, 1,100,000 Asia Miles, as well as invaluable investor exposure and partnership opportunities
- The EPiC 2024 competition breaks new ground as the Grand Finale caps off the first-ever four-city semi-final series across the U.S., Europe and Asia
- EPiC 2024 attracted a total of 603 contestants from 47 economies solidifying Hong Kong’s unique position as a leading global innovation hub and ideal launchpad for startups on a mission to grow in Asia and go global
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today successfully held its flagship Elevator Pitch Competition (EPiC) 2024, with judges selecting tozero GmbH as the overall champion, beating over 70 startups from around the world. tozero GmbH from Germany is a circular economy start-up with plans to establish Europe’s leading lithium-ion battery recycling plant.