Marasca Samui Opens in July 2024: A New Concept of Casual Luxury at Chaweng Beach in Thailand

Introducing “The Feeling of Home” on the Pristine Shores of Koh Samui with Marasca Samui and Cabanas Koh Samui Beach Club
KOH SAMUI, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – Marasca Samui, the latest retreat from Marasca Hotels & Resorts, opens its doors to welcome guests seeking an intimate and mindfully sustainable beachfront escape on the picturesque shores of Chaweng Beach. With its debut, Marasca Samui brings a fresh interpretation of casual luxury, inviting travellers to enjoy a stay filled with cherry-on-top moments amidst the serene beauty of Koh Samui with the ethos of “The Feeling of Home,” experience. With 62 rooms, the resort promises a casual luxury escape, offering high-quality amenities and intimate spaces to #RediscoverYou that incorporates eco-conscious practices, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay.