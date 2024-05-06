TAISE 3rd Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Awards Embarking on a Sustainable New Journey
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – Aligning the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the third Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Awards will soon be held to recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of sustainable development. The award ceremony will be held concurrently with the Asia-Pacific Sustainability Development Action Expo and Summit, and is expected to attract participation from industries, universities, and government agencies across the Asia-Pacific region. There have already been 1051 registrations, covering 537 organizations, showcasing the vibrant development of the Asia-Pacific region in the field of sustainable development.