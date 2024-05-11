Fly Jinnah Inaugurates New Direct Flight from Islamabad to Muscat

LAHORE: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s burgeoning low-cost airline, has proudly launched its first direct flight from Islamabad International Airport to Muscat International Airport. This significant addition to its flight schedule is set to strengthen the travel links between Pakistan and Oman, providing a direct gateway to the vibrant capital of Muscat.

The inaugural flight was warmly welcomed at Muscat International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute followed by a ceremonial reception. The service will operate twice weekly, enhancing connectivity and offering a budget-friendly travel option for exploring the dynamic city of Muscat.

Flight Schedule (Effective May 10, 2024):

Flight Departure from Islamabad Time Arrival in Muscat Time Aircraft Frequency 9P 724 Islamabad 17:10 Muscat 19:00 Airbus A320 Friday/Sunday 9P 725 Muscat 19:50 Islamabad 23:35 Airbus A320 Friday/Sunday

In celebration of this milestone, a spokesperson for Fly Jinnah expressed their enthusiasm about the airline’s expansion, marking it as their third international route: “We are excited to continue our growth trajectory and enhance air travel connectivity by introducing non-stop service between Islamabad and Muscat, our third international destination. This new route demonstrates our commitment to providing accessible and quality air travel.”

Fly Jinnah is committed to maintaining affordable and convenient services for its passengers. The airline operates a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft and serves major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The new Muscat route adds to the airline’s expanding international network, which already includes flights to Sharjah, UAE.

The airline also offers additional comforts such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, where passengers can purchase snacks, sandwiches, and meals at economical prices. Additionally, Fly Jinnah provides a complimentary in-flight entertainment option, SkyTime, which allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment content directly to their personal devices.

Bookings for the new Islamabad to Muscat flights are available through Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), their call center (111-000-035), or via travel agencies, providing multiple convenient options for travelers to secure their tickets.

