World’s Largest Smart Lock Manufacturer, Kaadas, Opens First Store at NEX Serangoon, Singapore.

Kaadas launches its first Singapore retail store offering hands-on smart home security experiences and on-site consultation.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2024 – Kaadas, a global leader in smart home security solutions – with a record-breaking 2.49 million unit sales in 2022 – has unveiled its first Singapore retail store at NEX Serangoon. This groundbreaking showroom combines hands-on product experiences with expert consultations, empowering consumers to discover cutting-edge smart lock technology before making their ideal home security upgrade.