Atom Boyz 2 is set to premiere soon! This exciting new season brings together elite mentors from across the globe to forge the next wave of boy bands
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2024 – This summer, the highly anticipated “Atom Boyz 2” is returning. The season will see the return of Kun-Da Hsieh and new interstellar mentors like Eddy Ou and Ken G of Nine One One. With Ou and Ken G having group origins and Kun-Da’s group “Energy” recently returning to the music scene, excitement is building. The production team has also enlisted international choreography maestro Kiel Tutin and DJ Koo, along with “Mother of Atom” Ella Chen from the first season. Additionally, DK from the renowned South Korean group iKON has been invited to serve as a one-day mentor, promising an exciting lineup of guest appearances.