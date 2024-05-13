A Platform to Capture the Asian Water Market: Taiwan International Water Week 2024

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2024 – A pivotal water trade show in Asia, Taiwan International Water Week, known as TIWW, is set to take place at the Taipei World Trade Center, Hall 1, from September 11th to 13th, 2024. TIWW encompasses the full range of products and technologies from the upstream to downstream of the water supply chain. This year it focuses on two main themes—Smart Water and Sustainable Water—to respond to the issue of water security. TIWW is a trade show for international companies to interact with and capitalize on the Taiwan and Asian water markets. The show is still accepting booth applications. Act fast and apply, while the 15% early bird discount lasts until May 31Water matters in every aspect of life. Not only is it necessary for health and hygiene, but it is also a crucial component that society and industries, such as semiconductors, electronics, manufacturing, and agriculture cannot function without. To meet the growing need for water in both industrial and household sectors, TIWW 2024 features five exhibit areas, including “Water Treatment,” “Transport and Storage,” “Water Environment and Other Services,” “Water Purification Equipment & Drinking Water” and the newly introduced “Automation, Process Control & Digitalization.”Incorporating every facet of the water industry, the exhibition showcases not only the fundamental pumps, valves, piping, and drainage systems but also cutting-edge technologies and equipment related to reclaimed water, wastewater treatment, desalination, water purification, water management, and IoT water metering or monitoring solutions.In an era where water scarcity has become a pressing issue, emerging technologies appear to be a critical turning point for optimizing usage, reducing waste, and embracing recycled water. Cities and businesses are adopting smart technologies and solutions such as automated equipment, IoT, sensors, and real-time data analysis to improve water conservation, increase operational efficiency, and reduce costs.According to the international market research firm MarketsandMarkets, the global smart water resources management market is projected to reach US$22.4 billion by 2026, with an average annual compound growth rate exceeding 10%.With the growing significance of water resources, the United Nations has put forth the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, among which SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, specifically addresses the issue of water scarcity by ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.A sustainable water cycle is essential for the environment, economy, and society. Governments worldwide are planning integrated and holistic management of water resources to ensure that the water quantity is sufficient and the quality is appropriate for specific requirements.For many years, Taiwan has been a renowned leader in the semiconductor and electronic industries and has developed robust manufacturing clusters. With the advancement of technology, businesses and factories are expanding and more industrial parks are being built, the need for water resources has also been consistently increasing every year in Taiwan.To address the growing demand for water, the Taiwanese government has laid out strategic plans and approved special budgets to fortify water infrastructure projects across Taiwan, including 11 wastewater treatment plants, 8 seawater desalination plants, and reservoir interconnecting pipelines. All these water infrastructure projects offer immense business opportunities.Furthermore, Taiwan’s excellent geographical location and advancements in water resource development make it an attractive destination to exhibit. TIWW 2024 serves as an excellent platform for enterprises seeking to enter Taiwan and Asian markets. Therefore, TIWW 2024 is more than just showcasing your latest technologies and products, it is a chance to enhance your brand exposure, interact with industry players, and capitalize on the lucrative Asian water market.TIWW provides a unique platform for exhibitors to demonstrate products and solutions and connect with buyers from different industries, government, media, and academia. Exhibitors can also take advantage of participating in TECH TALK sessions, new product and technology launches, market briefings, and one-on-one procurement meetings that will be held in the exhibition. Concurrently, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, ROC (MOEA), will conduct an international forum at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) where exhibitors and visitors can obtain the latest developments and trends in the global water industry.Take the initiative and secure your spot at TIWW 2024. The early bird discount for booth application is available until May 31st. Don’t miss this chance to propel your business into the heart of the Asian water industry. Click the link below to apply: https://events.taiwantrade.com/tiww2024en For booth application and inquiries, please contact the show manager, Ms. Kao, at +886-2-2725-5200 ext. 2858. Visit the official website for the latest exhibition information: www.taiwanintlwaterweek.com/en/index.html TIWW is organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan.Hashtag: #TAITRA

