Empowering Web3 Users: UXLINK Partners with OKX Web3 Wallet for $UXLINK Airdrop Initiative
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2024 – UXLINK, a revolutionary Web3 and social infrastructure platform, today announced its partnership with OKX Web3 Wallet, with the aim of launching a comprehensive marketing campaign. The campaign, set to launch on 10th May 2024, will offer eligible users exclusive access to UXLINK NFT whitelist benefits that are tied to $UXLINK token airdrops. This unique partnership will also include joint airdrops across more than 50 UXLINK ecosystem projects.