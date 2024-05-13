Empowering Web3 Users: UXLINK Partners with OKX Web3 Wallet for $UXLINK Airdrop Initiative

Published: May 13, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2024 – UXLINK, a revolutionary Web3 and social infrastructure platform, today announced its partnership with OKX Web3 Wallet, with the aim of launching a comprehensive marketing campaign. The campaign, set to launch on 10th May 2024, will offer eligible users exclusive access to UXLINK NFT whitelist benefits that are tied to $UXLINK token airdrops. This unique partnership will also include joint airdrops across more than 50 UXLINK ecosystem projects.

