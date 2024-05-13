Social Infrastructure UXLINK Launches Limited Community Sale for Airdrop Voucher NFTs
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2024 – Social Infrastructure UXLINK has initiated its Season 1 airdrop campaign titled “IN UXLINK WE TRUST” in early May, targeting a community of 550,000 contributors. More than 50% of the campaign has already been fulfilled. Participating in the campaign involves minting an airdrop voucher, known as the UXLINK NFT, which guarantees an airdrop of the native token $UXLINK, fully unlocked after the TGE (Token Generation Event).