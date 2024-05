Effective 1 May 2024, Vincent Yong, previously President Director, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia, assumes the role of Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Thailand

Anders Hasselstroem appointed as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, effective 1 June 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 – DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, has announced two strategic appointments for Asia Pacific to bolster growth within the region.