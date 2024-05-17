Master the Market’s Pulse Holistically—The First Course on Practical Digital Marketing in China Recognized by the Hong Kong Government launched by AD-Linkage
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 – Since the resumption of cross-border travel between Mainland China and Hong Kong in the middle of last year, Xiaohongshu has become lifestyle and travel guides for mainland tourists and drifters. Edwin Lee, a renowned entrepreneur and an investment expert, who is also the founder of Bridgeway Prime Shop Fund, together with Horace Lui, Course Director and Tutor from AD-Linkage, will bring into discussion how Xiaohongshu is setting new marketing trends in the food and beverage industry, and leveraging the widely-used social media platform for business growth and brand promotion.