MoneyHero Group Named Among the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Hong Kong 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 – MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market-leading personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, has been honoured at the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Hong Kong 2024″ awards organized by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry.