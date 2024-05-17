Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort Comes to the “Experience Macao Roadshow in Jakarta”

Published: May 17, 2024

Providing Exclusive and Unique Experiences to Indonesian Tourists

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 – This year, Galaxy Macau™ joined the “Experience Macao Roadshow in Jakarta”, organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The Roadshow held its opening ceremony on May 9 at Central Park Mall, Jakarta. It aims to showcase the diverse elements of “Tourism+” in Macau to Indonesian tourists, inviting every Indonesian tourist to experience Macau as their chosen travel destination. The Roadshow will run for four days (May 9 to 12). Galaxy Macau dazzles with its captivating tourism offerings, showcasing unmatched luxury experiences and a comprehensive resort experience, positioning itself as Asia’s premier destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events, and conferences.

