LiveSpo Pharma Emerges as Vietnam’s Pioneer at Vitafoods Europe 2024

Unveiling Groundbreaking Research and Product Development to Reduce Antibiotic Use in Digestive and Respiratory Care
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 –LiveSpo Pharma is the first Vietnamese entity to report on two clinical studies at the world’s leading nutrition exhibition, Vitafoods Europe 2024, held in Geneva, Switzerland. LiveSpo Pharma showcased its range of high-concentration, multi-strain liquid medical probiotics products at the exhibition booth. This is a significant milestone, affirming the brand’s international reputation and quality of LiveSpo medical probiotics products. This initiative aims to introduce Vietnamese medical probiotic products to the international market, gradually realizing the mission of “A Future Without Antibiotics.”