Lee Kum Kee: The Taste of Victory at the 9th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine

th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine (WCCC). Lee Kum Kee served as the exclusive condiment sponsor of the event. VANCOUVER, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 May 2024 – From 21-23 May, elite chefs from across the globe converged on Vancouver, Canada to compete for the cooking crown at the 9World Championship of Chinese Cuisine (WCCC). Lee Kum Kee served as the exclusive condiment sponsor of the event.





Hosted in Vancouver for the first time, this edition of WCCC attracted an international roster of over 100 talented chefs. Contestants were required to work against the clock to prepare two dishes for each of the three categories: cold, hot, and dim sum. Judges considered factors such as taste, presentation, creativity and preparation to rank the outcomes. The opening and closing ceremonies of the Championship were graced by an attendance of over 400 representatives from the political, cultural and media spheres, cementing its status as a prominent event of the industry.