Amity Global Institute Unveils New Campus on Orchard Road Featuring Master’s Programmes
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2024 – Amity Global Institute (AGI) announces the opening of its new campus located on Orchard Road, Singapore, designed to cater to both local and international students seeking advanced education in a dynamic city environment. This new campus will host a range of specialised Master’s degree programmes, particularly tailored for working professionals seeking part-time study options.