Henkel Malaysia collaborates with Project Hope Welfare Association to Empower Communities Through Baking Workshops

Published: May 29, 2024

Creating opportunities for underserved communities in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2024 – With support from Henkel Malaysia, Project Hope Welfare Association held an eight-week ‘EZY Baking Workshop’ from March to May this year. The workshop equipped eight single parents and individuals from lower-income backgrounds with baking knowledge and assistance to start their own home-based baking business, aiming to foster self-reliance and economic empowerment within the community.

