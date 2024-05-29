Henkel Malaysia collaborates with Project Hope Welfare Association to Empower Communities Through Baking Workshops

Creating opportunities for underserved communities in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2024 – With support from Henkel Malaysia, Project Hope Welfare Association held an eight-week ‘EZY Baking Workshop’ from March to May this year. The workshop equipped eight single parents and individuals from lower-income backgrounds with baking knowledge and assistance to start their own home-based baking business, aiming to foster self-reliance and economic empowerment within the community.