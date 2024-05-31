The government and private sector organization ‘SustainAsia Week 2024,’ supporting Thailand’s progress towards the Net Zero goal and sustainable energy transformation.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 May 2024 – The government sector joins hands with the private sector to organize the grand event SustainAsia Week 2024, under the theme “Low Carbon & Sustainable ASEAN Economy.” The event will consist of 5 concurrent activities from August 15-17, 2024, covering exhibitions of cutting-edge energy technology and innovation, as well as international academic conferences focusing on important trends in clean energy and environmentally friendly practices aim is to drive Thailand towards achieving the Net Zero goal and advancing towards sustainable energy transformation.
