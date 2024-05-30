Vingroup and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation
NHA TRANG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2024 – Vingroup and Mitsubishi Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for comprehensive strategic cooperation. The partnership focuses on five key areas: urban development, data center development, renewable energy, used cooking oil recycling, and the automotive industry. Through this collaboration, both parties aim to achieve new milestones in business operations in Vietnam and internationally.