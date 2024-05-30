Vingroup and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation

Published: May 30, 2024

NHA TRANG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2024 Vingroup and Mitsubishi Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for comprehensive strategic cooperation. The partnership focuses on five key areas: urban development, data center development, renewable energy, used cooking oil recycling, and the automotive industry. Through this collaboration, both parties aim to achieve new milestones in business operations in Vietnam and internationally.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.