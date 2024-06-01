M1 Launches ‘iPhone On Us’ Campaign: Swap Your iPhone at No Cost
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2024 – M1 Limited (M1) is proud to announce an exclusive phone swap offer for shoppers in Singapore as part of their innovative ‘iPhone On Us’ campaign. Customers can simply visit any M1 Shop with their iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 13 Series or iPhone 14 Series in working condition to get the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max at totally no upfront or monthly cost. Tailored to deliver tangible value to customers looking to purchase the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, this limited-time offer is available exclusively at M1 Shops from 20 May to 15 July 2024.