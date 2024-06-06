Dusit International signs to manage dual-branded luxury resort and residences in Phuket – Dusit Collection and Dusit Residences Layan Verde

Slated to open in 2027 on the island’s west coast, the new luxury Layan Verde development aims to become an iconic destination that caters not only to guests and residents but also to the broader island community.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 June 2024 – Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a partnership agreement with VillaCarte Group, a Phuket-based real estate development company with a diverse portfolio of villas, apartments, hotels, bars, and restaurants, to manage a dual-branded luxury hotel and apartment complex at the heart of VillaCarte’s highly anticipated Layan Verde Project on the west coast of Phuket.