KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 June 2024 – The Badminton World Federation (BWF) proudly presents its latest partnership with, a leading global sports betting and i-Gaming platform as the official sponsor for the highly anticipated HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou this December.