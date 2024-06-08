VinUni won £1 million global grand prize in The Trinity Challenge
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 June 2024 – On June 6, 2024, The Trinity Challenge (TTC), an organization dedicated to finding innovative solutions for the world’s most pressing health challenges, awarded the Grand Prize worth £1 million, the largest prize in TTC 2024, to the virtual veterinary platform solution Farm2Vet. The solution is led by lecturers from VinUni University, with the expectation of effectively addressing the issue of antibiotic resistance in veterinary medicine – one of the top 10 greatest global health threats.