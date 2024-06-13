BCI Celebrates the Best in Hong Kong’s Architecture, Building and Design Industry



Top left: Guests of Honour at BCI Asia Awards ceremony, Top Right: BCI ASIA TOP 10 DEVELOPERS 2024, Bottom left: BCI ASIA TOP 10 ARCHITECTS 2024, Bottom Right: BCI ASIA TOP 10 CONTRACTORS 2024



Miss LAW Shuk Pui, Rosanna, JP, Permanent Secretary for Housing / Director of Housing, Housing Bureau/ Housing Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

Hon Judy CHAN Kapui, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council (Election Committee), Hong Kong SAR Government

Hon Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS, JP, Member of the Legislative Council (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape), Hong Kong SAR Government,



Aedas Andrew Lee King Fun & Associates Architects Ltd. DLN Architects Limited Hsin Yieh Architects & Engineers Limited Lead8 LWK + PARTNERS (HK) Limited P&T Group Ronald Lu & Partners Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd. Wong Tung & Partners Limited

China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited Chinachem Group Emperor International Holdings Limited Henderson Land Development Company Limited K. Wah International Holdings Limited Kerry Properties Limited New World Development Company Limited Sino Land Company Limited Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Vanke Holdings (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Build King Holdings Limited Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited CR Construction Company Limited Gammon Construction Limited Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited SOCAM Development Limited Unistress Building Construction Limited

FuturArc Prize



Winners:

First Place: Arkansyah Farras Setiawan (Indonesia) for Ouroboros – The Architectural Gamification to Terraforming Tangerang Trashscape

Second Place: Lyvia Simano (Singapore) for Coastal Reform – Muara Angke 2100

Third Place: Kamil Muhammad, Raushan Fikri, Gerald Djunaedy and Novita Anggraini (Indonesia) for The Spatialisation of Salt

Merits (in no particular order):



Hà Nhựt Anh and Nguyễn Gia Huy (Vietnam) for Reviving Mines – The Tan Cang Ecosystem

Pham Nguyen Hung, Le Xuan Vinh Khang, Ho Nghiem Thuy Quynh and Nguyen Thanh Tan (Vietnam) for Circulation of Life

Nguyen Chi Dung, Pham Duong Dang Huy, Thach Tran Xuan Anh and Le Quoc Thai (Vietnam) for Haven to Heaven

Ian Chung (Singapore) for The Commons Cooperative

Chai Yi Yang and Ng Yi Ming (Malaysia) for Living Traces, Leaving Traces

Abraham Chintianto, Andianto Mahdi Prasasya, Adika Ramaghazy, Kenzy Arandha Irdham and Tasyarin Hasnaa Prisidiyani (Indonesia) for Mangrupuncture – The Tale of Coastal Remediation

BCI Interior Design Awards



Residential:

First Place: The Luxury House by Cat Moc Group (Vietnam)

Second Place: The St. Regis Residence by Natalie Kwong Studio (Indonesia)

Third Place: Kabuchin Penthouse by Idee Architects (Vietnam)

Merit: Luxurious Sophistication by Artwill Interior Design House (Hong Kong)

Commercial:

First Place: Angels’ Share Bar by Eigh-T Architects (Vietnam)

Second Place: Crystal Restaurant by NH Village for Architectural Design Company Limited (Vietnam)

Third Place: Beauty of Light by Arti Studio Limited (Hong Kong)

Merit: Shenzhen Yanlord Dream Center by Woods Bagot (Hong Kong)

Merit: The Greenhouse at Dulwich College by DP Architects Pte Ltd (Singapore)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2024 – Hong Kong’s 10 most-active architecture firms, contractors and property developers were awarded the BCI Asia’s Top 10 Awards at the annual BCI Asia Awards ceremony held on 7th June 2024, at Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel.It is of immense pleasure to invite the below as our Guests of Honour at the ceremony –together with the related personnel from the Liaison Office of Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR.The portfolios of these elite architecture firms comprise USD25.17 billion worth of properties scheduled to start construction in Hong Kong this year, while the portfolios of the top developers are valued at USD4.13 billion. These firms were chosen based on the greatest aggregate value of projects under construction during the last full calendar year, weighted by the extent of their sustainability efforts. For architecture firm, pre-tender projects were included to recognise early incorporation of Green design efforts.The Top Ten Main Contractors in Hong Kong are identified as the firms with the greatest aggregate value of projects by the extent of their sustainability and confirmed green building ratings at USD15.05 billion. Projects reported in BCI Central’s construction big data system between 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 at Construction stage.The event also showcased regional winners and merit recipients of Asia’ leading Green design competition FuturArc Prize and BCI Interior Design Awards.FuturArc Prize (FAP) is an international Green design competition that inspires and elevates the creativity and spirit of sustainability in architecture professionals and students alike. The 2024 cycle was held from September 2023 to February 2024 with the theme of Architecture for Life After. This cycle asked entrants to propose architectural solutions and ideas for the continuation of life after either one or both of the following scenarios: Climate Destruction and/or Endings.The competition received over 700 registrations from more than 20 countries. This cycle’s jury panel comprised multidisciplinary built environment experts across Asian contexts: Dzung Do Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO of enCity and enfarm Agritech; Farizan d’Avezac de Moran, Senior Partner and leader at GreenA Consultants; and Dr Tony Ip, Founder of Tony Ip Green Architects.Following two rounds of judging, the FAP 2024 winners and merit recipients have been selected as follows:They will be awarded at the respective local BCI Asia Awards 2024 to be held across the seven BCI Central countries. The awardees will receive cash prizes, trophies, certificates and recognition on FuturArc print and online platforms. For more information, please visit www.futurarc.com/competitions BCI Interior Design Awards (IDA) is a regionally renowned competition that recognises beauty and originality in completed interior design projects in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. The 2024 cycle called for projects under the theme of “Tone × Texture” to select those that have demonstrated a masterful command over colour and texture in crafting ingenious interiors, as well as contributing to sustainability and providing a positive impact on users.More than 280 firms with projects across seven countries (China & Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) participated in this cycle. The jurors for this cycle are professionals who are experts in the design industry for more than 15 years: Budi Kurniawan, the founder and principal design of BK Studio (Indonesia); IDr Norshafina Ibrahim, the co-founder of Skala Design Consult Sdn Bhd (Malaysia); and Vicky Chan, the founder of Avoid Obvious Architects (Hong Kong).Awarded in two categories, the IDA 2024 winning and merit projects are:The project teams of the winning entries from Hong Kong have been awarded at the same Award Ceremony, while other project teams will be awarded at the other respective local BCI Asia Awards 2024 to be held across the seven BCI Central countries. They will receive cash prizes, trophies, certificates and recognition on Construction Plus’ print and online platforms. For more information, please visit www.constructionplusasia.com/competition BCI Asia Awards Hong Kong 2024 is proudly presented by:Award & Event Partners: Greentins, Commy, Dyson, LIXILExhibitors: Eco-Green, Jupiter, ModeratoSapphire: Hilti, PeriLIXILPlay ConceptSaint-Gobain Hong Kong & MacauMitsubishi Electric (Hong Kong)Patio VerdeEco-Green, FujifilmHashtag: #BCICentral #BCIAsiaAwards #BCIHK #HongKong #Top10Developers #Top10Architects #Top10Contractors #FuturArcPrize #BCIAsialnteriorDesignAwards

About FuturArc Prize

Launched in 2008, FuturArc Prize is the first international Green building design competition in Asia open to professionals and students. It aims to trigger continuous change and creativity in the art and science of building design, showcasing innovative ideas and solutions for a sustainable future. With a highly respected international jury and tremendous industry support, the Prize enables Green building design ideas and practitioners to emerge on the regional stage. Winning entries from the competition are published in both the Journal’s annual Green edition and on its website. Year after year, the competition attracts an increasing number of participants from more than 20 countries. Contact us: prize@futurarc.com



About BCI Interior Design Awards

In 2016, the BCI Group of Companies introduced the Interior Design Awards with a clear mission: to honour exceptional interior architectural designs that excel in aesthetics, functionality, and ergonomics. This competition serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about responsible design encompassing human, economic, environmental, and ethical considerations. It underscores the pivotal role of excellent design in shaping our society.

Contact us: idawards@bcicentral.com



About BCI Asia Awards & BCI Central

Celebrating 19 years of building and design leadership, BCI Asia Awards remains as one of the most coveted awards in the regional building industry while serving as a platform for domestic and international networking among elite architecture firms, property developers, manufacturers and service providers. The BCI construction media group reports future construction projects in the Asia Pacific region. BCI bridges the information gap between design consultants seeking to specify products for their projects and suppliers seeking to inform them about building products and new construction technologies. In doing so, BCI Central conducts more than 250,000 face-to-face and phone interviews with architects, developers, engineers and contractors every year, reporting on approximately USD400 billion worth of projects. Besides promoting efficiency and transparency through its research services, BCI also publishes the award-winning FuturArc journal, Construction+ magazine and other architectural books.



