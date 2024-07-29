BingX Sponsors CoinGecko Q2 2024 Market Report: Including BTC ETH SOL

VILNIUS, LITUANIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2024 – As a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its user-centric approach and innovative trading solutions, BingX is proud to announce its sponsorship of CoinGecko’s Q2 2024 Market Report.BingX spokesperson Vivien Lin said: “BingX and CoinGecko share a common goal: Empowering the crypto community with transparent, accurate, and informed data to make informed decisions. Our plan to sponsor CoinGecko’s quarterly reports demonstrates our commitment to fostering a trustworthy and transparent trading environment. We believe that making informed decisions is the foundation of successful trading. This report will provide users with the valuable information they need to participate in the market with confidence.”CoinGecko’s Q2 Market Report provides a comprehensive update on the market landscape. The total market capitalization decreased by 14.4% ($408.8 billion) and stood at $2.43 trillion by the end of Q2 2024, with an average trading volume of $90.8 billion, down 16.9% from Q1 2024. The dominance of BTC and ETH continued to increase, signaling positive growth in the cryptocurrency market. However, there were also some top cryptocurrencies that fell, with SOL falling the most at 27.8%.Hashtag: #BingX

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers a variety of products and services, including BTC ETH SOL PEPE Ton spot trading, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management tools.

