ATFX Announces Strategic Investment in Spark Systems to Enhance Institutional Offerings

HONG KONG SAR

– Media OutReach – 10 December 2020 – In

the post COVID-19 world, managing a corporate social responsibility (CSR)

programme that makes a meaningful difference, balances the views and concerns

of diverse stakeholders, and is cost effective can be a difficult tightrope to

walk even for companies looking at their home market.

This task likely becomes even more complicated for

multinational organisations operating in far flung locales and across diverse

cultures, and as companies are increasingly being assessed on their willingness

to demonstrate a commitment to helping fight the pandemic and to provide relief

to affected stakeholders.

In light of this, new research conducted by a team,

including at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School, found

that CSR activities conducted by the parent organisation of a multinational

company can positively influence the ability of overseas subsidiaries to

operate in their respective markets.

While prior research tended to focus on the effect of CSR at

the corporate group level, the new study; conducted by Shige

Makino, Professor of Management at CUHK Business School, in collaboration

with Prof. Frank Jiang Guoliang at Carleton University and Prof. Jae C. Jung at

the University of Missouri — Kansas City; dives down to how it affects

subsidiaries across different countries.

Titled Parent

Firm Corporate Social Responsibility and Overseas Subsidiary Performance: A

Signaling Perspective, the study cross-referenced and

analysed the financial information, foreign domestic investment and CSR

activities of 196 Japanese firms between 2002 and 2014 across three databases.

Local

Stakeholder Buy-in

Stakeholder buy-in is crucial for companies that operate

across diverse borders. A company operating in different jurisdictions must

deal with local stakeholders in each of its markets, and these can include

government and public and private sector organisations, not to mention the

wider community. Altogether they influence crucial parts of subsidiary

operations, such as through granting of permits and licenses, as well as

forming key suppliers or customers.

Only when these stakeholders are satisfied that a company’s

social and environmental practices align with their own, would they be willing

to grant access and support the subsidiary’s local operations.

The problem for some multinational organisations is because

they are able to deploy vast resources to expand in new markets quickly, they

sometimes lack the local track record needed to build a working relationship

with regional stakeholders.

This can be addressed to a certain degree by parent

companies providing information such as its social and environmental stance,

its commitment to building a positive working environment and to product

quality, and to maintain development in a sustainable way. Such so-called

long-range “signaling” can give the stakeholders of a local

subsidiary information that is conducive to building the foundations of a good

working relationship, especially when the subsidiary is not yet a known entity

in that particular market.

The researchers further found that this effect varied

depending on the activity of the subsidiary.

“We find that the manufacturing subsidiaries of

multinational organisations tend to have more diverse stakeholders, and that

means they are both more incentivised to learn about the CSR values of

companies that operate there and have better means to do so,” says Prof.

Makino.

He adds that the stakeholders of manufacturing operations

typically range from labour unions, to local suppliers and environmental

non-government organisations, all of which are highly invested in how

multinational companies operate from an ecological, economic and social point

of view.

“In another words, they don’t rely much on the

messaging from corporate headquarters,” he says. Manufacturing units also

typically have bigger environmental footprints, and they generate more skilled

and higher-paying jobs, meaning they have a bigger impact on local economies

and communities.

The higher stakes mean local stakeholders of manufacturing

subsidiaries are likely to find the CSR messaging communicated by a faraway

corporate headoffice insufficient. Because these stakeholders are more

organised, they also have the means to find out more about the company

operating in their jurisdiction.

On the other hand, the stakeholders of sales subsidiaries

consist mainly of consumers, who are typically more receptive to CSR signalling

on a corporate level, Prof. Makino says.

Press

Freedom and Local Information

The study also found that a multinational company tends to

be better able to communicate its group-wide CSR values when the countries

where their subsidiaries operate have a high degree of press freedom.

Having a free and open media allows multinational companies

to not only communicate to its stakeholders its CSR values, it also makes

stakeholders more receptive and for the message to be understood, says Prof.

Makino.

The other key factor that researchers looked at was how

local information about a subsidiary (once a company has established broad

operational presence in-country) interacted with the CSR messaging from the

corporate parent. It found that availability of information on a local

subsidiary diminished the “halo” effect of parent CSR reputation.

“If a local stakeholder sees that a subsidiary walks

the talk, then that information is likely to be more actionable to them than a

press release put out by executives sitting on another continent,” the

professor says. When a company has operated long enough in a market for there

to be a track record, this localised information provides a better way for

stakeholders to judge the social, environmental and ethical values of the

company, he adds.

Looking at the bigger picture, Prof. Makino says the

findings mean that CSR signalling from a parent firm can be a source of

competitive advantage for overseas subsidiaries, one corporate managers should

actively exploit.

“In particular, senior corporate executives should seek

to fine tune the amount, quality and ways group-wide CSR information could be

accessed in order to build trust and support with stakeholders in places where

its subsidiaries operate,” he says.

Lastly, he says multinational companies should seek to

tailor their CSR messages to the individual markets rather than adopt a

one-size-fits-all approach. “Each market is different, so by tuning their

CSR messages to specific markets, multinational companies can provide a more

accurate way for stakeholders in specific countries to learn directly about the

values of their subsidiaries that operate there.”

“This more direct route is preferable to having

stakeholders try to speculate about the values of local subsidiaries from the

actions and words of a corporate head office, which could be located thousands

of miles away.”

Reference:

Guoliang

Frank Jiang, Jae C. Jung, Shige Makino, Parent Firm Corporate Social Responsibility and

Overseas Subsidiary Performance: A Signaling Perspective, Journal of World Business, Volume 55,

Issue 6, 2020

This

article was first published in the China Business Knowledge (CBK) website by

CUHK Business School: https://bit.ly/3otZ7zj.

