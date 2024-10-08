GNC Makes a Triumphant Return to Singapore with Watsons Partnership, Revitalising Health and Wellness Offerings

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2024 – Watsons Singapore, the number one health and beauty retailer in the region, is elated to announce its partnership with GNC, a globally recognised leader in health and wellness. This collaboration signifies GNC’s highly anticipated return to the Singapore market after a three-year absence, driven by a renewed demand for premium health supplements among increasingly health-conscious consumers. By leveraging Watsons’ extensive reach and reputation, GNC aims to re-establish itself as a trusted choice for those committed to enhancing their well-being. The alliance promises an unparalleled selection of high-quality products tailored specifically to the needs of Singaporeans dedicated to maintaining healthy lifestyles.GNC’s re-entry into Singapore is more than just a brand launch; it represents a significant enhancement to Watsons’ impressive portfolio of. This collaboration positions Watsons as the ultimate one-stop destination for health shopping in Singapore, enabling customers to find everything they need for their wellness journey under one roof. With GNC’s extensive range of trusted supplements, shoppers can expect a comprehensive selection that caters to their diverse health needs while benefiting from Watsons’ seamless online and offline shopping experience. Through this partnership, Watsons aims to achieve significant growth in the health supplements category, enhancing its position as the leading health retailer in the market. This collaboration will provide health-conscious consumers with unparalleled convenience and a wider array of choices. By leveraging GNC’s strong legacy alongside Watsons’ established reputation, this collaboration is well-positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for high-quality health products in Singapore.GNC has been a dominant force in the Singapore market, recognised as a leading health and lifestyle wellness brand especially favoured by health enthusiasts. With the return of GNC in all its authenticity, consumers can look forward to a trusted name that embodies quality and reliability in health supplements sourced through the USA.This re-entry not only reinforces GNC’s commitment to excellence but also aims to restore its legacy as a go-to source for those dedicated to enhancing their well-being. As GNC partners with Watsons, this collaboration is set to rejuvenate the health supplement landscape in Singapore, providing consumers with renewed opportunities to invest in their health with confidence.The decision to collaborate exclusively with Watsons underscores GNC’s strategic approach to re-establishing itself in Singapore. Irene Lau, Managing Director of Watsons Singapore, emphasised that this partnership aligns perfectly with Watsons’ mission to provide high-quality health and wellness options for customers. “Together, GNC and Watsons aim to create synergy that enhances the shopping experience by focusing on a comprehensive range of health supplements tailored for health-conscious consumers.” By combining GNC’s trusted product offerings with Watsons’ extensive retail network, this partnership is set to elevate the health shopping experience, making it easier for customers to access top-quality products all in one place.“We are thrilled to be launching with Watsons Singapore.” said Cheri Mullen, Senior Vice President and Chief International Officer at GNC. “We are confident that this partnership will position GNC back in the market better than ever. Our collaboration not only marks GNC’s re-entry into a very relevant market, but also reinforces our commitment to empowering customers on their wellness journey while serving product innovation to cater to Singaporean’s evolving health and wellness needs.”As details regarding the availability of GNC products at Watsons stores will be unveiled soon, consumers can anticipate an exciting selection tailored to support their healthy lifestyles. This partnership revitalises GNC’s strong legacy while enhancing Watsons’ established reputation as Singapore’s premier destination for health shopping. With GNC’s trusted range of supplements now available alongside Watsons’ extensive offerings, shoppers will enjoy a seamless one-stop experience that meets all their health needs. Together, GNC and Watsons are set to redefine the health supplement landscape in Singapore, providing unparalleled convenience and quality for health-conscious consumers.Hashtag: #WatsonsSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC’s diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com



About Watsons Singapore

Watsons Singapore is part of AS Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 16,500 stores under 12 retail brands in 29 markets, with over 130,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2023, AS Watson Group recorded revenue of US$23 billion. Every year, it is serving over 5.5 billion shoppers via its O+O (Offline plus Online) technology-enabled platforms.



Watsons is the leading O+O (Offline plus Online) health and beauty retailer in Asia, currently operating 8,000 stores and more than 1,500 pharmacies in 16 Asian, European and Middle-East markets.



Watsons is named as the No.1 Personal Care and Beauty retailer in Asia*, providing personalised advice and counselling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, DO GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group.



In Singapore, Watsons has received other accolades and awards including Retail App of the Year 2024 (Singapore), Omnichannel Strategy of the Year 2023 (Singapore) and Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year (Singapore) consecutively from 2021 to 2024 by Retail Asia Awards, and Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy at the prestigious Employee Experience Awards 2023.



*Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Top 50 Brands survey with 10,000 respondents across 6 Asian countries

