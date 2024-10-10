Fatima Fertilizer given prestigious FPCCI Award by the President of Pakistan

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer was uniquely recognized as the Best Innovative Agricultural Products Company, by the President of Pakistan, at the 12th Excellence Awards of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), the country’s apex trade and industry association.

The award was presented to the company’s CEO, Mr. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, in recognition of Fatima Fertilizer’s groundbreaking contributions to the agriculture industry and its innovative solutions aimed at improving food security in the country and the socio-economic uplift of the farming community.

Fatima Fertilizer’s products have consistently proven to increase crop yields by up to 10% across Pakistan. This significant boost in productivity directly contributes to increasing food production, playing a crucial role in addressing the country’s food security challenges. The company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of farmers has solidified its reputation as the leading provider of agricultural products in Pakistan.

Fatima Fertilizer is driving digital adoption in agriculture to modernize and improve efficiency. Its Sarsabz Pakistan app offers farmers a comprehensive crop advisory and management tool, transforming how they access market information and critical farming updates. Through the app, farmers can learn best practices, find nearby dealers, check rates, and receive weather and agricultural news. Additionally, Fatima’s agri-fintech platform, Fasalpay, connects farmers with banks and agri-businesses, offering financial services, market access, and expert advice to boost yields and profitability, empowering them in a competitive market.

Fatima Fertilizer also launched a dedicated app called Sarsabz Asaan to support its dealers . This mobile application offers a seamless one-stop solution for dealers to place orders, remit payments online, and track order fulfillment in real time—all without visiting the company’s warehouses.

Fatima Fertilizer continues to broaden its digital presence through live podcasts on Facebook and YouTube, offering real-time farming guidance. It gives farmers a platform through testimonials and shares crop-specific tutorials that promote modern techniques for better yields. The “Sarsabz Kahani” is another web series initiative by Fatima Fertilizer that showcases inspiring stories of farmers dedicated to their land and heritage.

Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, CEO of Fatima Fertilizer, expressed his gratitude at the award, stating, “We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from the FPCCI and given by the President of Pakistan. At Fatima Fertilizer, we are committed to developing pioneering agricultural products that not only increase crop yield but also contribute to protecting the nation’s food security. Our goal is to support the farmers in their journey towards prosperity by pursuing the development of cutting-edge products and services as a constant endeavor”.

With a strong focus on modernization and farmer empowerment, Fatima Fertilizer continues to set new benchmarks in the agriculture industry, cementing its position as a trusted partner for farmers and a leader in advancing the nation’s food security goals.

