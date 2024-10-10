Punjab Health Department Confirms 143 New Dengue Cases

Published: October 10, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department has reported a surge in dengue cases, confirming 143 new infections within the last 24 hours. Lahore remains the most affected area, contributing significantly to the province-wide tally.

Health authorities are urging residents to take preventive measures, including eliminating stagnant water sources and using mosquito repellents.

Hospitals across the region are on high alert to manage the growing number of patients, and the government has intensified fumigation efforts in dengue hotspots.

In a statement the Health Minister said: “We are doing everything we can to control the situation, but public cooperation is essential. People must ensure that they do not allow mosquitoes to breed in their homes.”

Preventive Measures:

  • Regularly empty and clean water containers.
  • Use insect repellents and mosquito nets.
  • Keep doors and windows closed, especially during peak mosquito hours.

