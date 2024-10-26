Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2024 Builds New Venture Visions

The annual Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2024 concluded successfully today. The two-day forum, themed Innovation Challenger: Building New Venture Visions, brought together international venture capital experts, investors, and representatives from the Cyberport start-up community. Alongside the main event were the “Web3.0 Innovation Expo”, start-up workshops, and clinics, attracting over 2,600 participants and amassing 150,000 page views, both of which are record-breaking. The event facilitated over 350 one-on-one matching meetings between investors and start-ups, receiving enthusiastic feedback.