FGA Trust CSO Helen Chen Highlights Digital Wealth Management Solutions at Fintech Week 2024

BEIJING, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 12 August

2020 – The anime

“A Whisker Away”, also known as “Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat”, was

premiered on June 18, 2020, and streamed in China through Xigua Video, Douyin

and Toutiao. It is another Xigua Video simultaneous global streaming with

Netflix after the BBC Series Dracula. It is reported that the film is available

to paying subscribers on the above platforms.

“A Whisker Away” is co-directed by famous

Japanese directors Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama. It is a fantasy of the

young girl Miyo Sasaki nicknamed “Muge”. She finds a mask that would

turn her into a cat. As a cat, she becomes the intimate friend of the boy she

secretly loves, but she cannot turn back into a human being. So the boy embarks

on an adventure to help Muge turn back into a human being.

The film was formerly scheduled to premiere

theatrically in Japan on June 5, 2020，but was cancelled due to COVID-19. Finally, it

was simultaneous premiered online on Xigua Video and Netflix instead.

According to a responsible person of Xigua

Video, as a platform available with a wealth of animation content, Xigua Video

previously introduced such works as “Fireworks”, “A Silent Voice” and “Tokyo

Godfathers”. He added, Xigua Video will

continue to provide users with more diversified, better and longer video

content. In addition to animated films, the platform has been bringing in other

genres successively.

“Dracula”, one of BBC’s annual masterpieces,

streamed on Xigua Video and Netflix simultaneously on January 4, 2020. It was

also the first film streamed simultaneously on a Chinese video platform with

Netflix.

“Dracula” was produced by Hartswood Films,

co-presented by BBC One and Netflix and distributed globally by BBC Studios.

The production team came from the original crew who gave us “Sherlock”, the

acclaimed English series, including screenwriters Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat

and producer Sue Vertue.

Phil Hardman, the senior vice president of

commercial strategy for BBC Studios Asia said, “We are honored to bring

this latest British masterpiece to the Chinese audience through Xigua Video. ‘Dracula’

gathers together the best actors and top creative teams in the industry. While

striving to enrich the character image, they also refine the storyline and

production, hoping to bring refreshing feelings to the audience. China’s online

video industry is developing rapidly. Its pace and scale have shocked the

world. Through partnerships with Xigua Video, we hope to reach a wider audience

and explore new cooperation models.”

In addition, Xigua Video has entered in-depth

partnerships with many well-known documentary manufacturers, such as BBC

Studios and Discovery, in the forms of co-production, content production and

copyright cooperation. “Primates”, a natural science documentary, was

exclusively available on Xigua Video and Toutiao on July 31. It is reported

that this is another high-quality popular science content co-produced by Xigua

Video and BBC Studios after “Hubble: The Wonders of Space Revealed”.

About Xigua Video

Xigua Video is one of China’s most popular

video-sharing platforms that enable users to discover, enjoy and share a wide

range of video stories, both short-form and long-form.