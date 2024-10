Digimind Rebrands as Onclusive Social, Marking Full Integration with Onclusive to Transform Global Media Intelligence

Global Media Intelligence Leader Announces Major Integration

Digimind, a leader in social media listening and intelligence, is now fully integrated into Onclusive’s suite of services and rebranded as Onclusive Social.



The integration and rebranding strengthen Onclusive’s social media monitoring, insights, and analysis capabilities on a global scale.



Clients will benefit from a more comprehensive, AI-driven approach to media intelligence across all major social platforms under a unified brand.



This integration provides clients with the tools they need for a complete view of their media presence and performance, encompassing earned, owned, and shared media landscapes.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2024 – Onclusive, a global leader in media intelligence, today announced the full integration of Digimind, now rebranded as Onclusive Social. This milestone marks a significant enhancement in Onclusive’s ability to provide comprehensive media monitoring and analysis solutions to clients worldwide.Rob Stone, CEO of Onclusive, stated,The integration of Onclusive Social’s technology, which leverages advanced AI solutions and machine learning, significantly enhances Onclusive’s ability to deliver global social media listening and in-depth analysis. This move solidifies Onclusive’s position as a customer-rated leader in social media listening software, as recognized by G2.Digimind Co-Founder Patrice Francois commented,This integration and rebranding are part of Onclusive’s ongoing strategy to offer a complete suite of market-leading global media monitoring, measurement, and management solutions to PR, Communications, and Marketing teams, helping them to continually prove and improve their value.Clients of both Onclusive and Digimind will be able to access an expanded set of tools and capabilities under the unified Onclusive brand. The integration also means that clients can now work with a single provider for all their media intelligence needs, from traditional media monitoring to advanced social listening and analysis.For more information about Onclusive and its enhanced capabilities, including Onclusive Social, please visit www.onclusive.com Hashtag: #OnclusiveSocial #Business #Technology #MarTech #AI #SocialListening #MediaMonitoring #MediaIntelligence

Onclusive

Onclusive is a world leader in media intelligence technology and services, dedicated to supporting PR, Communications, and Marketing professionals. We deliver leading-edge innovation, human expertise, and unmatched media reach in a suite of media management, monitoring, and analytics solutions that support every stage of the communications cycle. Our unified platform and services enable our customers to make fast, accurate, data-driven decisions about their communications and marketing strategies, allowing them to prove and improve their value.