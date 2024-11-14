Sheffield Green Opens Offshore Wind Training Centre in Taiwan Chiayi

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2024 – Singapore-headquartered and SGX-listed Sheffield Green held the inauguration ceremony for its first training centre under Wind Asia Training on October 23, 2024 in Machohou Industrial Park in Chiayi County, Taiwan. This marks a significant milestone for the company’s global training business. The training centre operates by leveraging on the synergy of funding, technology, and expertise from Singapore, the UK, and Taiwan, offering Global Wind Organisation- (GWO) certified wind power courses in Chinese, English, and Japanese. It plans to gradually introduce more advanced and customised training programmes to cultivate skilled professionals for the offshore wind power industry.The inauguration ceremony attracted over a hundred guests, including government officials, industry professionals, developers, supply chain partners, and international investors. The event was graced by the presence of central government officials, such as Minister at Executive Yuan/Trade Representative at Office of Trade Negotiations, Mr Jen-ni Yang, and Director at Energy Administration, Mr Chung-Hsien Chen, along with several distinguished guests from the Chiayi County Government, who participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The day’s activities included facility tours and demonstrations of high-altitude work courses, as well as the latest virtual reality (VR) training equipment from the UK for guests to experience, all of which received high praise.Taiwan will have nearly 3GW of offshore wind power installed capacity by the end of 2024. According to the government’s renewable energy policy goals, this is expected to reach 20.5GW by 2035, creating a substantial number of job opportunities. Mr Kee Boo Chye, CEO of Sheffield Green, commented: “Sheffield Green has cultivated the Taiwan market for many years, and we look forward to assisting Taiwan in training more professionals for the wind power industry through this training centre. This is in line with our goal to promote the sustainable development of renewable energy.” Non-executive director Mr James Wu added, “We are pleased that Wind Asia Training’s first training centre is launching in Chiayi, the hometown of Director Chen and me. In addition to clients from Taiwan and abroad, we will actively collaborate with local schools and organisations to open doors and prepare young people in the Yunlin, Chiayi, and Tainan regions who aspire to join the international wind power industry.”Looking ahead, Sheffield Green’s next step is to replicate Taiwan’s successful experience in neighbouring markets, including Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, to support the global renewable energy industry’s demand for skilled professionals. Additionally, the company is in the process of acquiring a training facility in Gran Canaria, Spain, to expand its market presence in Europe. Mr Kee confidently declared: “The acquisition plan will enable us to meet growing demand for wind energy professionals in Europe, further enhancing our competitiveness in the global renewable energy market.”The Asia Wind Training Centre in Chiayi will officially begin full commercial operations in January 2025, providing comprehensive GWO training courses for corporate organisations and individuals.Hashtag: #SheffieldGreen

About Sheffield Green

Sheffield Green Ltd. is a human resource services provider for the renewable energy industry headquartered in Singapore, with subsidiaries incorporated in Singapore, Japan, Poland, South Korea and a branch office registered in Taiwan. The Group provides human resource services for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (“EPCI“) works in the renewable energy industry, which includes onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and green hydrogen.



Most of the Group’s business consists of projects from the offshore wind sector, and the Group specialises in providing human resource services along the entire renewable energy value chain.



For more information on Sheffield Green, please visit: www.sheffieldgreen.com

